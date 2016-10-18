2 readers online now  |  69 million page views
What's a Conservative to Do? Vote for Pence

by Daniel Pipes
Philadelphia Inquirer

The disgraceful presidential candidates coughed up by America's two great political parties, each one repulsive in his or her distinctive way, leaves many conservatives in a dilemma. We cannot vote for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. Nor, try as we might, do we warm to Gary Johnson's Libertarian Party.

What to do? Here's my solution:

Should Trump again beat the bookmakers and pull off a victory on Nov. 8, two things are likely: First, he will not metamorphose into a "presidential" president but will, justifiably, conclude that winning the presidency endorsed his personality, style, and policies. Accordingly, he will continue unabated with his boorish, amateurish, rude, and narcissistic ways. Expect Trump to be more Trumpian than ever.

Were Trump elected, expect him to be more Trumpian than ever.

Expect him to treat the U.S. government as his personal property, as a grander version of the Trump Organization. He will disdain precedent and customs while challenging laws and authority. He will treat senators, justices, generals, and governors as personal staff who must fulfill his wishes – or else. He will challenge the separation of powers as never before.

Second prediction: Many elected Republicans will remain critical of Trump and keep their distance from him. Viewing him as an interloper, they neither like or trust him. With few exceptions, they resent his hijacking the Republican agenda. Their extremely negative response to the 2005 "locker room" sex tape had great importance, suggesting that they will come down hard on him as president if he deviates from accepted practices. Should he ignore Congress or pursue policies they find anathema, the Republican establishment has signaled it will abandon him in a New York minute.

The House has twice impeached a president, but the Senate has never convicted.
Together, his personality and his isolation from his own party make Trump more vulnerable to impeachment than any U.S. president in history. Democrats despise him almost without exception but so do many Republicans. Enough of them would likely vote to impeach him to reach the necessary simple majority in the House of Representatives and two-thirds majority in the Senate.

This scenario is the more plausible because Trump would be succeeded by his vice president, the formidable conservative Mike Pence.

Having worked briefly but directly with Pence in 2007 during his time on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I can vouch for his sound personality and views. He fits what conservatives seek in a president, from consistency to courtesy, from cultural grounding to foreign policy expertise. He's got the right range of experience and he has a shot at being Ronald Reagan's elusive worthy successor.

That a number of ranking Republicans, including John Thune of South Dakota, the third-ranking senator, called on Trump to quit the race and open the way for Pence, has little practical effect before the election but enormous implications should Trump be elected. So does the fact other Republican leaders, like Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, said they plan to write in Pence's name when voting for president on Nov. 8. That's also what I plan to do.

Mike Pence at a recent campaign event in Iowa.

These moves point to Republican members of congress potentially voting to impeach Trump. Accordingly, though I personally could not possibly vote for Trump, I will root for him to win – and then to be removed, replaced by President Pence.

Mr. Pipes (DanielPipes.org, @DanielPipes) served in five presidential administrations, starting in 1982. © 2016 by Daniel Pipes. All rights reserved.

Oct. 18, 2016 addendum: According to one specialist in consumer fraud, University of Utah law professor Christopher Peterson, the illegalities surrounding Trump University could potentially amount to a cause for impeachment.

Nov. 11, 2016 update: Allan Lichtman of American University in Washington predicted in late September that, if Trump wins, he would be impeached by establishment Republicans:

They don't want Trump as president, because they can't control him. He's unpredictable. They'd love to have Pence – an absolutely down-the-line, conservative, controllable Republican. And I'm quite certain Trump will give someone grounds for impeachment, either by doing something that endangers national security or because it helps his pocketbook."

Also today, David Brooks of the New York Times off-handedly predicted about Trump that "the guy will probably resign or be impeached within a year."

The above text may be reposted, forwarded, or translated so long as it is presented as an integral whole with complete information about its author, date, place of publication, as well as the original URL.

en

Reader comments (81) on this item

Title Commenter Date Thread
You Get What You Deserve [124 words]Barry BlackDec 9, 2016 17:00234603
Receiving What is Deserved Versus Receiving What is Undeserved [530 words]M ToveyDec 19, 2016 13:43234603
Not in the interest of the people to impeach Trump [163 words]MikeDec 5, 2016 19:11234524
It's now our duty, for the sake of peace in our country, to accept the results. [144 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		Michael SDec 7, 2016 07:11234524
Thank God for Donald Trump. Too bad, David Brooks [40 words]Michael SNov 23, 2016 18:38234237
Seconding Michael S's propsithion [224 words]PrashantNov 26, 2016 01:38234237
1I agree completely with Prashant [284 words]Michael SNov 27, 2016 00:05234237
The New York Times? What is the New York Times? [167 words]dhimmi no moreNov 29, 2016 09:37234237
News is disappearing, along with newspapers. [240 words]Michael SDec 1, 2016 01:21234237
The end of MSM? [103 words]dhimmi no moreDec 4, 2016 07:44234237
Millions of NeverTrump People Try to Sway Electoral College [22 words]PezDispenserNov 12, 2016 12:48234004
Electors Mad As Hell And Not Wanting To Take It Anymore [493 words]M ToveyNov 15, 2016 15:40234004
Still too soon, to predict 2017 [295 words]Michael SDec 10, 2016 03:17234004
Preparation for Deliverance [263 words]M ToveyDec 12, 2016 11:23234004
If this global warming keeps up, we'll all freeze to death! [229 words]Michael SDec 19, 2016 03:51234004
6My deepest condolences [34 words]Michael SNov 12, 2016 10:31233998
2A brilliant campaign, the policies America needs [202 words]Px FragonardNov 2, 2016 00:27233765
1Your reading of Obama [71 words]CARLOS DESOUZANov 5, 2016 03:01233765
Trump has won [272 words]Kepha HorNov 17, 2016 16:49233765
Stand for America [377 words]RuthOct 30, 2016 05:17233702
4The Reality [69 words]KathyOct 29, 2016 23:59233697
Irrational choice [89 words]BorisGOct 26, 2016 16:29233643
Nothing Rational This Time About American Electoral Choices [413 words]M ToveyNov 3, 2016 11:11233643
Trump Presidency opens possibilities [230 words]Michael SNov 13, 2016 15:17233643
Possibilities of a Resurgent America - Is the World All that Eager to Allow an American Comeback? [341 words]M ToveyNov 15, 2016 13:26233643
The most likely scenario [286 words]Michael SOct 25, 2016 15:14233610
5Forest for the trees or baby with the bath water [113 words]Reid Canada/USAOct 24, 2016 13:36233572
2Nixon v McGovern 1972 [225 words]dhimmi no moreOct 23, 2016 10:45233551
1An even better solution [129 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		Daniel RubioOct 22, 2016 11:40233537
Not the whole election stinks. [57 words]Daniel RubioOct 24, 2016 14:37233537
2Hillary rudely treated police officers as her personal servants [81 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		Joe (USA)Oct 22, 2016 00:08233514
3Clinton Horror V Trump Mystery. [191 words]Klee GluckmanOct 29, 2016 07:10233514
Hold nose & vote for the Impeachable Trump [187 words]Joe (USA)Oct 21, 2016 23:57233513
....potpourri and lit candles.... [476 words]M ToveyOct 28, 2016 15:30233513
3Commentary makes no sense [57 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		ESOct 20, 2016 23:32233502
The waning of American influence [90 words]TimOct 23, 2016 07:54233502
1Voting dilemma [365 words]NealaOct 20, 2016 05:52233490
3With all due respect to Mr. Pence [400 words]JoeOct 19, 2016 15:30233487
1Fantastic !! [24 words]CARLOS DESOUZAOct 30, 2016 06:52233487
1Impeach Hillary? [65 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		donOct 19, 2016 12:30233484
4Wrong, wrong, wrong [29 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		HaroldOct 19, 2016 10:39233483
Logic Flees Where Matters of the Heart are in Contention [367 words]M ToveyOct 27, 2016 15:58233483
So you are supporting Trump, Mr Pipes? ... [107 words]MattOct 19, 2016 00:03233472
2Strong business man who needs to learn government vs. a crook [98 words]Yechiel ShlipshonOct 18, 2016 18:44233467
3What Does it matter ? REALLY ? [412 words]Stephen HughesOct 18, 2016 17:25233465
Repudiation [103 words]Paul RothbergOct 18, 2016 17:25233464
re impeachment [175 words]Kepha HorOct 18, 2016 16:07233458
What's a Conservative To Do? [46 words]Judith DaviesOct 18, 2016 16:03233457
2Upholding the Constitution that our forefathers set forth [268 words]COct 18, 2016 12:46233454
On further reflection, where will foreign policy and defense go? [96 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		RDOct 18, 2016 12:22233453
Vote for Trump [81 words]Arthur CopelandOct 18, 2016 10:57233451
1An alternative approach [91 words]Tom O'RourkeOct 18, 2016 10:32233449
rooting for Trump to win [61 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		Peter ChewOct 18, 2016 10:09233448
1Whats A Conservative to do? Vote for Mike Pence [309 words]Anne- USAOct 18, 2016 08:02233446
1Pence isn't running for President, Trump is. [15 words]Marla HughesOct 18, 2016 07:52233443
Wishful thinking? [62 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		PezDispenserOct 18, 2016 01:36233427
6NeverTrumpers are voting for Hillary [81 words]dianneOct 17, 2016 22:12233423
It's a binary world, it seems .. [39 words]Anne JulienneOct 18, 2016 04:35233423
3Have we come to this? [84 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		Rich McOct 17, 2016 19:26233417
3Write in for Pence-- Not the right answer [165 words]Ed YandekOct 17, 2016 18:50233413
Disagree with your statement about Hillary being a good POTUS [217 words]Stephen ClaytonOct 18, 2016 01:42233413
4Helping Hillary [7 words]DanOct 17, 2016 18:47233412
1A deafening wall of silence!! [156 words]Shelley RainsOct 17, 2016 18:30233411
Konspiracy King should not be Prez even for a day [76 words]David FunkeOct 17, 2016 17:27233408
3Trump will change and exceed himself. [97 words]Brutus BalanOct 17, 2016 17:13233406
3Don't write off Trump...he will be like Samson. [289 words]Ger. COct 20, 2016 10:24233406
A very sensible comment [103 words]Brutus BalanOct 22, 2016 01:56233406
2After four years the Rep could "dump" Trump if unhappy! [161 words]stevenlOct 17, 2016 16:53233405
disappointing .. [187 words]Anne JulienneOct 17, 2016 16:52233404
7Trumps negatives not 1/100th of Hillary's [533 words]Alec RawlsOct 17, 2016 16:50233402
Brilliant reply, Alec !! [13 words]CARLOS DESOUZANov 4, 2016 11:45233402
1The American Tragedy - Conservatism Hitting Iceberg of American Voter Apathy [392 words]M ToveyOct 17, 2016 16:41233401
3Can't vote for Hillary [326 words]Stephen ClaytonOct 17, 2016 16:16233399
7You are Voting for Hillary [116 words]AJOct 17, 2016 16:07233398
2Pence is not running [58 words]RdolginOct 17, 2016 15:50233396
1Election Signals Cultural Decline [190 words]DaveOct 17, 2016 15:38233395
This will tear the democratic party apart [126 words]Lars NielsenOct 17, 2016 15:24233394
1Perspective; SOUNDS A LOT LIKE HUSSEIN. [63 words]MarkOct 17, 2016 14:52233393
6Whats a conservative to do ? [29 words]F.ThorntonOct 17, 2016 14:14233392
Vote for Pence [24 words]dmavinOct 18, 2016 08:00233392
5dont write in Mike Pence [64 words]jay aOct 17, 2016 13:53233390

Note: Opinions expressed in comments are those of the authors alone and not necessarily those of Daniel Pipes. Original writing only, please. Comments are screened and in some cases edited before posting. Reasoned disagreement is welcome but not comments that are scurrilous, off-topic, commercial, disparaging religions, or otherwise inappropriate. For complete regulations, see the "Guidelines for Reader Comments".

See recent outstanding comments.

