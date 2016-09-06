2 readers online now  |  69 million page views
ISIS Imposes a Partial Ban on Burqas

by Daniel Pipes

Cross-posted from National Review Online, The Corner

Before getting to the news item at hand, a personal preface:

I am frustrated that Westerners don't perceive the obvious point that burqas and niqabs, both of which cover not only the head but the whole body, threaten public security. A person wearing these Islamic garments can be male or female, can carry an assault rifle, and can usually get away with anything anonymously.

I expected that my compilation of burqa- and niqab-assisted crimes and acts of political violence going back nearly fifteen years and now about 150 incidents long, would convince any sensible observer of the public security problem; all the more so because the assaults included child abduction and rape, the murder of police officers, and other outrages; and because banks and other institutions have noted the problem and in many cases banned these and many lesser coverings.

But no, whether it be an intellectual like Martha Nussbaum, a journalist like Joel Mathis, or the many, many voices opining on the recent burkini ban from French beaches, security issues inspire a collective shrug, with almost everyone focused instead on the symbolism of these two garments, whether it be concerning the welcoming of the other, the inhibition of social interaction, or the status of women.

For reasons that baffle me, the burkini raises more protests than the burqa. One is not dangerous, the other is.

While sensible to these concerns, I fail to see how one can legally ban an article of clothing because it bothers one's sensibilities. As I like to put it, bad taste is a human right; you can wear a green-and-pink plaid jacket and I have no right to forbid it because it happens to offend me; likewise for the burqa and niqab. I can only ban those if they pose a danger, which they do.

So much for the West. Now to the news item, which concerns the Islamic State, that bastion of burqas, where women can be flogged for not wearing one; Iran Front Page translated a Persian-language item from Al-Alam News Network, an Iranian regime news agency:

A local source in the Iraqi province of Nineveh announced on Friday, September 2, that the [ISIS] terrorist group has released an order, based on which no woman is allowed to be wearing niqab or burqa when entering the security and military centres. The decision, according to the source, came after some fully veiled women killed a number of ISIS commanders and members in the past months.

Comments:

(1) First irony: The ISIS rulers first require the burqa and then, realizing what a perfect cover it provides to attack themselves, ban it from sensitive areas. Should attacks on them continue, perhaps ISIS will have to ban the burqa from all public places, which would be quite a change.

Members of the ISIS all-women Al-Khansaa Brigade, a police unit, in their burqas.

(2) Second irony: The most retrograde, extreme, and morbid Islamist regime on earth recognizes burqas as a danger to public security while the modern, moderate, and democratic states in the West remain clueless.

(3) Despite my frustration on this issue, I do believe it's just a matter of more assaults and more time before Westerners wake up to this problem. But how many more must be gratuitously robbed, raped, and killed before that happens? (September 6, 2016)

The above text may be reposted, forwarded, or translated so long as it is presented as an integral whole with complete information about its author, date, place of publication, as well as the original URL.

en

Reader comments (21) on this item

Title Commenter Date Thread
2ISIS partial ban on Burkha [84 words]PrashantSep 10, 2016 12:02232516
Optimism [56 words]a6zSep 8, 2016 15:17232431
Stop Micromanaging women [168 words]Lynn MSep 7, 2016 14:22232405
Veil, burqa, burkini etc. [24 words]stevenlSep 7, 2016 00:21232373
Veil, Burqa and Burkini [1000 words]Iftikhar AhmadSep 7, 2016 12:38232373
From Hassan II of Maroc in French. [10 words]stevenlSep 10, 2016 01:18232373
What to Wear? [67 words]Iftikhar AhmadSep 11, 2016 17:35232373
Hijra, Islamic Migration: Bill Warner [63 words]stevenlSep 14, 2016 11:08232373
Stop wondering why Burkini is protested more than Burkha [126 words]PrashantSep 6, 2016 21:38232370
Facekini [479 words]iftikhar AhmadSep 7, 2016 12:41232370
Human right is a very general term [135 words]PrashantSep 10, 2016 12:37232370
See, ISIS Really Has Nothing To Do With Islam [173 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		DaveSep 6, 2016 18:53232364
Matters of "more" assaults, "more" time' [66 words]BUSep 6, 2016 18:51232363
WOMEN ARE FIGHTING [69 words]Celine LeducSep 6, 2016 17:06232362
2The Even More Clueless side of "Politically Correct" [96 words]Mike RamirezSep 6, 2016 13:28232354
3Burqa can be compared to Nazi regalia [99 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		Michael SSep 6, 2016 12:58232352
Burqa [1431 words]Iftikhar AhmadSep 6, 2016 12:04232345
Biggest defenders of Muslim womens "right" to wear Burkha are ... [144 words]PrashantSep 7, 2016 07:59232345
1Islamic societies must be obligated to be democratic [295 words]PrashantSep 7, 2016 08:24232345
1Public peace and safety, and the rule of law, are paramount [711 words]Michael S.Sep 7, 2016 08:38232345
"The Bitter Lament of a Muslim Woman" [2630 words]Mike RamirezSep 7, 2016 14:09232345

Note: Opinions expressed in comments are those of the authors alone and not necessarily those of Daniel Pipes. Original writing only, please. Comments are screened and in some cases edited before posting. Reasoned disagreement is welcome but not comments that are scurrilous, off-topic, commercial, disparaging religions, or otherwise inappropriate. For complete regulations, see the "Guidelines for Reader Comments".

