2 readers online now  |  69 million page views
Home Articles Blog Reviews Spoken Books Other Languages Biographical Middle East Forum About this site Mailing List
Latest Posts  |  Archive  |  

Bibliography – My Writings on Palestinian Defeat, Israel Victory

by Daniel Pipes

http://www.danielpipes.org/blog/2017/04/bibliography-my-writings-on-palestinian-defeat

As the Oslo process unraveled, starting in 1997 I developed an alternative approach: Not more counterproductive negotiations but a return to the classic scenario of defeat and victory. I wrote often on this topic over two decades. I collect them here, a day ahead of the launch of the Congressional Israel Victory Caucus devoted to promoting these ideas:

Related Topics:  Arab-Israel conflict & diplomacy, Bibliography

receive the latest by email: subscribe to daniel pipes' free mailing list

The above text may be reposted, forwarded, or translated so long as it is presented as an integral whole with complete information about its author, date, place of publication, as well as the original URL.

en

Comment on this item

Name
Email Address (optional)
Title of Comments
Comments:

Note: Opinions expressed in comments are those of the authors alone and not necessarily those of Daniel Pipes. Original writing only, please. Comments are screened and in some cases edited before posting. Reasoned disagreement is welcome but not comments that are scurrilous, off-topic, commercial, disparaging religions, or otherwise inappropriate. For complete regulations, see the "Guidelines for Reader Comments".

See recent outstanding comments.

Follow Daniel Pipes

Facebook   Twitter   RSS   Join Mailing List

Most Mailed

Most Viewed

ADVERTISEMENTS

eXTReMe Tracker

All materials by Daniel Pipes on this site: © 1968-2017 Daniel Pipes. daniel.pipes@gmail.com and @DanielPipes

Support Daniel Pipes' work with a tax-deductible donation to the Middle East Forum. Daniel J. Pipes