Bibliography – My Writings on Donald Trump

I'm a specialist on the Middle East and Islamism, but I've taken time off to offer responses to the rise of Donald Trump.
- "There's a Name for Trump's Brand of Politics: Neo-fascism." Philadelphia Inquirer, April 8, 2016.
- "MEF's Surprising Straw Poll on Trump." National Review Online, April 10, 2016.
- "More Indications of Trump's Neo-Fascism." DanielPipes.org, March 11, 2016.
- "Why I Just Quit the Republican Party." Philadelphia Inquirer, July 21, 2016.
- "Blowback from Criticizing Trump." DanielPipes.org, July 21, 2016.
- "What's a Conservative to Do? Vote for Pence." Philadelphia Inquirer, October 18, 2016.
- "Post-Election Reflections of a #NeverTrumpNorHillary Conservative." National Review Online, November 12, 2016.
- "A Conservative in the Age of Trump." Philadelphia Inquirer, January 18, 2017.
Now that Trump's president, the topic remains of central interest to me and I expect to continue to write about it. (January 20, 2017)