2 readers online now  |  69 million page views
Home Articles Blog Reviews Spoken Books Other Languages Biographical Middle East Forum About this site Mailing List
Latest Posts  |  Archive  |  

The Mundane Origins of Germany's Huge Turkish Population

by Daniel Pipes

Cross-posted from National Review Online

http://www.danielpipes.org/blog/2016/10/the-mundane-origins-of-germany-huge-turkish

Translations of this item:

In 1961, the German post-war "economic miracle" (Wirtschaftswunder) was in full bloom, with a seemingly insatiable thirst for unskilled workers. After signing government-to-government bilateral agreements with Italy (in 1955), Greece (1960), and Spain (1960), Bonn turned to Ankara and on this day, Oct. 30, in 1961 signed a "Recruitment Agreement between the Federal Republic of Germany and Turkey" (Anwerbeabkommen zwischen der Bundesrepublik Deutschland und der Türkei). Little did either side realize the implications of this seemingly minor accord.

Turkish Labor Minister Ali Naili Erdem visited Turkish "guest workers" (Gastarbeitern) in Germany in 1966.

The German government set up a liaison office in Istanbul to urge unmarried male candidates to apply, which they enthusiastically did in large numbers. The agreement permitted Turks to go to work in Germany for two years, then return home. But German industry lobbied for longer residencies – the constant training to replace workers every two years took its toll – so this limitation was lifted already in 1964. Still, no one expected the Turks to stay long and their jobs did not require them to learn German, so the overwhelmingly male population lived in its own dormitories, quite isolated from the larger society. Of the 750,000 Turks who arrived under this program, about half did return to Turkey, half did not.

The boom years ended with the oil crisis of 1973-74, which closed down guest worker recruitment. Ironically, this change led to an increase in the Turkish population as workers imported wives, moved to apartments, families burgeoned, and today's heavily Turkish districts throughout (former West) Germany came into being.

A blend of the German and Turkish flags that symbolizes what has too rarely occurred.

Fifty-five years later, with unskilled laborers hardly needed and the cultural isolation proving a deep problem, the Turkish population numbers an estimated 4-5 million, making up more than 5 percent of the country's total population and by far the largest immigrant group. The 1961 agreement seems from another age entirely, yet its legacy lives on and grows unceasingly. (October 30, 2016)

Related Topics:  History, Muslims in Europe, Turkey and Turks

Related Articles:

receive the latest by email: subscribe to daniel pipes' free mailing list

The above text may be reposted, forwarded, or translated so long as it is presented as an integral whole with complete information about its author, date, place of publication, as well as the original URL.

en

Submit a comment on this item

Reader comments (35) on this item

Title Commenter Date Thread
11961 a strange reversal of 1941 [145 words]mythNov 10, 2016 04:17233922
1"We called for workers but humans came." [231 words]RomanisNov 3, 2016 05:49233771
migrants in German prisons [97 words]mythNov 8, 2016 05:36233771
Question about those Turks who stayed [46 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		MikeOct 31, 2016 04:46233728
a very old generation of German politicians [178 words]mythNov 5, 2016 06:39233728
"Never buy a car from a Turk!" [280 words]JoeOct 30, 2016 22:51233723
Islam: The Future Religion of the West [575 words]Iftikhar AhmadNov 5, 2016 13:43233723
valueless value judgements [1737 words]Mohammed Waza Khiddif id'UllahNov 8, 2016 04:45233723
2migration stream flees islamic countries [71 words]mythNov 8, 2016 05:03233723
1Islam Taslam and GB will never by a Muslim country [117 words]dhimmi no moreNov 8, 2016 14:23233723
wrong [30 words]JoeNov 8, 2016 20:49233723
1Mass Immigration Sign Of Dangerous Weakness [294 words]DaveOct 30, 2016 18:22233715
1Immigration [755 words]Iftikhar AhmadOct 30, 2016 13:32233708
language in Germany different from other European countries and the small role of Islam for Turks [182 words]mythOct 31, 2016 06:58233708
Not Unintended Consequences - Assimilation is a Western Word Never Allowed in the Orient [311 words]M. ToveyOct 31, 2016 11:21233708
Democracy and secularism in all countries but Islamic countries [138 words]PrashantOct 31, 2016 22:47233708
1shock horror [1377 words]Mohammed Waza Khiddif id'UllahNov 5, 2016 01:33233708
2Re: The Mundane Origins of Germany's Huge Turkish Population [142 words]Bill NarveyOct 30, 2016 10:25233707
why Turks?! [16 words]ThiagoNov 3, 2016 15:19233707
1How Germany spotted Turkey and needed so many [374 words]mythNov 5, 2016 05:47233707
3The German-Turkish flag image [62 words]DavidOct 30, 2016 09:13233705
3Fully Agree [43 words]Michael Hanni MorcosOct 30, 2016 18:33233705
1this particular German-Turkish flag does demonstrate assimilation [146 words]mythOct 31, 2016 07:11233705
2Turks in Germany. [178 words]VIRAJOct 30, 2016 03:06233701
3They will Never Assimilate [29 words]Michael Hanni MorcosOct 30, 2016 02:40233700
Jihad [805 words]Iftikhar AhmadOct 30, 2016 15:52233700
a bilingual contribution to German [178 words]mythOct 31, 2016 07:31233700
1Defining a Just Cause - and What is Not. [402 words]M ToveyNov 1, 2016 11:51233700
1If you ever wondered what Muslim schools in the U.K are like, read-skim his comment [89 words]anonNov 2, 2016 17:28233700
1we agree [101 words]Mohammed Waza Khiddif id'UllahNov 5, 2016 01:44233700
1it's OK [126 words]Mohammed Waza Khiddif id'UllahNov 5, 2016 01:50233700
2Ibn Manzur's Lisan al-Arab tells us that Jihad means Holy War and a Mujahid is a terrorist holy warrior [407 words]dhimmi no moreNov 7, 2016 14:03233700
2Jihad means Holy War as per Ibn Manzur's Lisan al-Arab and teaching Arabic to our dear Iftikhar [168 words]dhimmi no moreNov 8, 2016 14:04233700
3Delusions [83 words]dhimmi no moreNov 8, 2016 14:12233700
re: a bilingual contribution to German [65 words]AlexelaNov 12, 2016 04:02233700

Comment on this item

Name
Email Address (optional)
Title of Comments
Comments:

Note: Opinions expressed in comments are those of the authors alone and not necessarily those of Daniel Pipes. Original writing only, please. Comments are screened and in some cases edited before posting. Reasoned disagreement is welcome but not comments that are scurrilous, off-topic, commercial, disparaging religions, or otherwise inappropriate. For complete regulations, see the "Guidelines for Reader Comments".

See recent outstanding comments.

Follow Daniel Pipes

Facebook   Twitter   RSS   Join Mailing List

Most Mailed

Most Viewed

ADVERTISEMENTS

eXTReMe Tracker

All materials by Daniel Pipes on this site: © 1968-2016 Daniel Pipes. daniel.pipes@gmail.com and @DanielPipes

Support Daniel Pipes' work with a tax-deductible donation to the Middle East Forum. Daniel J. Pipes