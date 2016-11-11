2 readers online now  |  69 million page views
CAIR Leader: Overthrow the U.S. Government

by Daniel Pipes

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) successfully presents itself to the media as a benign civil rights organization, comparable to the NAACP or the ADL, a description that conservatives ineffectively rail against. In this light, perhaps a tweet sent out just after midnight EST on Nov. 9 by Hussam Ayloush, long-time head of CAIR's Los Angeles office, will help awaken the press to CAIR's true Islamist identity. Ayloush wrote:

Ok, repeat after me:
Al-Shaab yureed isqat al-nizaam.
(Arab Spring chant)

Tweet by CAIR's Hussam Ayloush just as Donald Trump's victory became apparent.

That second line is Arabic ("الشعب يريد إسقاط النظام‎‎") for "The people wants to bring down the regime."

In other words, Ayloush unambiguously and directly called for the overthrow of the U.S. government.

Comments: (1) Ayloush may be the most vicious of the CAIR leaders. So far as I know, for example, he's the only one of them to bandy about the term "Zionazi," as evidenced in his e-mail below, dated March 18, 2002.

E-mail from Hussam Ayloush referring to "Zionazis."

(2) Ayloush is not a marginal figure but someone with access to the heights of American power, including the White House. According to an Investigative Project on Terrorism analysis in 2012, he

was a delegate to the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. [and] ... attended at least two White House meetings. The logs show Ayloush met with Paul Monteiro, associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement on July 8, 2011 and Amanda Brown, assistant to the White House director of political affairs Patrick Gaspard, on June 6, 2009. According to reliable sources, Monteiro was White House liaison for secret contacts with CAIR, especially with Ayloush.

Further, "IPT has learned that the White House logs curiously have omitted Ayloush's three meetings with two other senior White House officials."

(3) The dawning of Donald Trump's victory was apparently a trying moment for Ayloush, so he let loose with an emotion he'd normally have kept under wraps. In other words, he offered a rare, candid insight into the mind of one CAIR apparatchik.

(4) According to 18 U.S. Code § 2385, "Advocating overthrow of Government":

Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States ... Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

So, journalists, editors, and producers: do please note what CAIR stands for. (November 11, 2016)

Reader comments (32) on this item

Title Commenter Date Thread
Overthrowing the US government. Note how they run for political office to gain control of our Republic. [247 words]Anne- USADec 7, 2016 07:54234545
1Religious schizophrenia [61 words]MaherNov 14, 2016 06:19234065
Speech [12 words]AlbertE.Nov 13, 2016 22:26234056
1… twitter time [42 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		AllisonNov 13, 2016 15:33234038
3Let us salute Asra Nomani [42 words]PrashantNov 13, 2016 00:15234016
1A very humble request [342 words]PrashantNov 12, 2016 15:05234008
Add two more names to this list [217 words]PrashantNov 14, 2016 23:59234008
An stampede of people who want to speak on behalf of American Muslims [234 words]PrashantNov 18, 2016 00:09234008
cair [13 words]mattNov 12, 2016 12:01234003
Hussam Ayloush broke the law? [49 words]dhimmi no moreNov 12, 2016 11:44234002
Thank You Daniel. The New Administration Needs to Be Made Aware of This [45 words]DallasNov 12, 2016 06:57233993
Not For Long [34 words]Bill SekerakNov 12, 2016 06:22233991
The time has come to prosecute the likes of Hussam Ayloush. [39 words]Steven ShermanNov 12, 2016 05:31233990
1Deliberately hypocritical Islamists and naively ignorant non-Muslims [335 words]PrashantNov 12, 2016 01:48233987
2That's called "SEDITION!" [61 words]UNCLE VLADDINov 11, 2016 21:55233984
1Corrected Presidential Transition Date [61 words]DajjalNov 13, 2016 00:58233984
1World's democracies must cooperate [230 words]PrashantNov 13, 2016 10:31233984
America Offered Freedom - Kind of Strange That Values of Freedom are No Longer Appreciated. [328 words]M ToveyNov 16, 2016 15:47233984
Arrest them for domestic terrorism [104 words]KimberlyNov 11, 2016 18:51233981
Arrest them for domestic terrorism [104 words]KimberlyNov 11, 2016 18:51233980
Tit For Tat [263 words]Pied PiperNov 11, 2016 17:59233975
Question: Just how close are Bolton and Gingrich to Trump? [8 words]AnonNov 11, 2016 17:33233973
Expulsion [30 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		Berzrkr50Nov 11, 2016 17:22233972
Stop the Islamiztion of America! [91 words]FRANK LIVINGSTON EFONov 11, 2016 16:27233967
Overthrow the U.S. government [11 words]F.ThorntonNov 11, 2016 15:51233965
No more White House visits [114 words]JeffNov 11, 2016 15:36233963
Why isn't he being prosecuted for this? [6 words]jhNov 11, 2016 14:57233962
More to the point, DOJ, FBI, President-elect Trump take note [19 words]Abu NudnikNov 11, 2016 13:46233958
Sounds like an overt act to me [7 words]DrumwasterNov 11, 2016 12:23233957
American Democrat Leftists have become fascists [71 words]Robin RosenblattNov 11, 2016 12:08233956
pretending to be asleep [55 words]carNov 11, 2016 10:50233953
1CAIR A Criminal Organization [70 words]KielNov 11, 2016 10:07233952

