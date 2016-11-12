Post-Election Reflections of a #NeverTrumpNorHillary Conservative

- Trump supporters are in such a good mood, they tend to smile all day long.
- In this spirit, they are forgiving of & condescending to we holdouts.
- For them, the election washed away all Trump's sins. Criticism of him has become inconceivable. He is the hero.
- In contrast, they consider Hillary Clinton evil incarnate.
- But we and Trump enthusiasts do share one thing: delight at the liberals' outlandish orgy of misery.
- Supporters once pressured us to vote for Trump; now, they pressure us to help his forthcoming administration.
- They openly laugh (but good naturedly) when we claim to be the Remnant and the Conscience of the conservative movement.
- The expected battle over the direction of the Republican party has been delayed, but it will occur eventually.
