Post-Election Reflections of a #NeverTrumpNorHillary Conservative

by Daniel Pipes

  • Trump supporters are in such a good mood, they tend to smile all day long.
  • In this spirit, they are forgiving of & condescending to we holdouts.
  • For them, the election washed away all Trump's sins. Criticism of him has become inconceivable. He is the hero.
  • In contrast, they consider Hillary Clinton evil incarnate.
  • But we and Trump enthusiasts do share one thing: delight at the liberals' outlandish orgy of misery.
  • Supporters once pressured us to vote for Trump; now, they pressure us to help his forthcoming administration.
  • They openly laugh (but good naturedly) when we claim to be the Remnant and the Conscience of the conservative movement.
  • The expected battle over the direction of the Republican party has been delayed, but it will occur eventually.

(November 12, 2016)

Reader comments (10) on this item

Title Commenter Date Thread
Trump the hero and Clinton "evil incarnate" [31 words]PeterDec 2, 2016 13:41234450
Miracles do happen..... [31 words]FroikeNov 24, 2016 11:17234256
2Trump is indeed a hero [273 words]JoeNov 16, 2016 16:54234113
1Do Nothing and Nothing Will be the Result [137 words]M ToveyNov 14, 2016 16:36234073
Plight [34 words]AlbertE.Nov 13, 2016 22:22234055
#NeverTrumpNorHillary Can Have It Both Ways [115 words]LeslieNov 13, 2016 01:28234020
11This election was never about Donald Trump [306 words]PrashantNov 12, 2016 17:03234010
South Korea to ally with Red China? Trump will not be to blame [220 words]Michael SDec 1, 2016 15:48234010
1I agree with Michael S. [63 words]PrashantDec 4, 2016 20:36234010
3Rt & Lt are both guilty: Greed is their G-D! [83 words]stevenlNov 12, 2016 14:45234007

