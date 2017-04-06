3 readers online now  |  69 million page views
No to Bombing Syria

by Daniel Pipes

Cross-posted from National Review Online

http://www.danielpipes.org/blog/2017/04/no-to-bombing-syria

Translations of this item:

The Obama Administration rightly stayed out of Syria through six painful, grisly years of civil war there. Yes, the fighting has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions. Yes, the uncontrolled migration of Syrians to Europe caused deep problems there. Yes, the Kurds are sympathetic. Yes, Barack Obama made a fool of himself when he declared the Assad regime's use of chemical weapons a "red line" and proceeded not to enforce it.

Despite all this, it was right not to intervene because Iranian- and Russian-backed Shi'ite pro-government jihadis are best kept busy fighting Saudi-, Qatar-, and Turkish-backed anti-government Sunni jihadis; because Kurds, however appealing, are not contenders for control of the whole of Syria; and because Americans have no stomach for another Middle Eastern war.

The direct American involvement that a few hours ago with nearly 60 cruise missiles in an hour attacking Shayrat Air Base implies siding with one side against the other, even though both of them are hideously repugnant. (While the regime has done the great preponderance of the killing, estimated at 94 percent, that's due only to its greater destructive power, not the humanitarianism of ISIS and its other enemies.)

I see this military action as an error. Nothing in the U.S. Constitution requires that American forces fight in every war around the world; this one should be sat out, letting enemies of the United States fight each other to exhaustion.

The immense resources of the United States should be dedicated, rather, to two goals: reduce human suffering with blankets and soup and prevent the stronger side (now the regime) from winning through the provision of intelligence and arms to the weaker side (the Sunni rebels).

Trump should immediately cease all direct attacks on the Syrian regime and instead help its enemies to fight it more effectively. (April 6, 2017)

Related Topics:  Syria, US policy

Related Articles:

The above text may be reposted, forwarded, or translated so long as it is presented as an integral whole with complete information about its author, date, place of publication, as well as the original URL.

Reader comments (30) on this item

Title Commenter Date Thread
There may be something positive though [244 words]JeffApr 8, 2017 14:59238316
2Brilliantly Overthought [113 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		Reality CheckApr 8, 2017 13:22238315
Minorities in Syria and Bashar al-Assad [149 words]dhimmi no moreApr 8, 2017 09:56238308
contradictory messages from MEF [19 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		henry m BoudinApr 7, 2017 22:49238305
Trump policy changes, in Syria and elsewhere [542 words]Michael SApr 7, 2017 22:25238304
Michael S's analysis of Trump's decision to attack Syria. [100 words]PrashantApr 8, 2017 23:01238304
What next, will Britain and France bomb America next time an untypically large number of civilians is killed in a nato attack? [70 words]AnonApr 7, 2017 21:36238302
Agree [92 words]Jack LehrApr 7, 2017 18:56238296
Why not wipe out the entire Syrian Air Force? [104 words]SandraApr 7, 2017 16:01238289
Better diplomacy could have been employed in this missile strike [112 words]Solomon2Apr 7, 2017 15:49238288
2That's an immoral and unwise position [34 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		DanApr 7, 2017 15:00238287
Just a Little Reminded [60 words]RebeccaApr 7, 2017 14:25238286
not viewing this holistically. [27 words]Harvey L. PoppelApr 7, 2017 13:16238285
Today's Blog [59 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		Ari SigalApr 7, 2017 12:37238284
1"No" to bombing Syria? [118 words]dianne gallenApr 7, 2017 11:48238283
Missle response [150 words]Elizabeth ReissApr 7, 2017 09:48238282
To withhold is a virtue [65 words]KesselmanApr 7, 2017 09:09238281
a message to the public and Putin rather than Assad [237 words]mythApr 7, 2017 08:45238280
Syria. The Evil that will wax worse and worse. [604 words]Anne-USAApr 7, 2017 08:38238279
1Right [80 words]Peter NiedermannApr 7, 2017 07:05238278
1Yes To Bombing Syria [83 words]DaveApr 7, 2017 06:50238273
It doesn't have to be either-or [33 words]Dina GrossmanApr 7, 2017 05:05238272
I generally support this, but what's your thoughts on action against chemical weapons [15 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		JazzalohaApr 7, 2017 03:01238270
Syria Tomahawks [192 words]Geoffrey LuckApr 7, 2017 01:50238269
2Not to bombing Syria [184 words]Admiral Peter KikareasApr 7, 2017 00:29238259
Beg to Differ [226 words]lenApr 7, 2017 00:28238258
2NO, Dr. Pipes, we shouldn't arm ISIS! [89 words]
w/response from Daniel Pipes		UNCLE VLADDIApr 7, 2017 00:17238256
An Opinion [115 words]Andreas GeovanosApr 7, 2017 00:05238252
No to heavy involvement but there are limits. [53 words]EdApr 7, 2017 00:02238251
Trump is not involving the country in a new conflict. [14 words]stevenlApr 6, 2017 23:44238249

